KC Area Man Charged After Emergency Crew Injured

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City area man is accused of injuring two Kansas City fire department employees as they tended to accident victims.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office says in a release that 23-year-old Matthew L. Stockton of Grandview is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. The charges stem from a Saturday crash that injured two fire department personnel who were treating people injured in an earlier accident.

The prosecutor's office says the emergency crew members were working the scene of an accident when a car driven by Stockton ran into an ambulance with its lights flashing, injuring the two emergency responders.

It's unclear if Stockton has a lawyer.