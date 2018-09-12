KC-Area Soap Firm Gets $428,000 Low-Interest Loan

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A suburban Kansas City company that produces environmentally friendly soap is getting a low-interest loan through a Missouri program.



Liquid Soap Products in Lee's Summit is receiving the $428,000 loan through the Missouri Linked Deposit Program. The company has 22 employees and plans to use the loan to buy new manufacturing equipment.



Liquid Soap Products moved to Lee's Summit from Lexington, Mo., and sells cleaning products through water purification sales companies. All the materials in the soaps are biodegradable.



The state treasurer's office estimates the low-interest loan will save the company about $30,000 over the next five years.