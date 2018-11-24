KC Business Leader Supports Changes to KCI

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City business leaders told an advisory group that Kansas City International Airport has become outdated and gives visitors a mediocre first impression.

Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce president Jim Heeter told the KCI Terminal Advisory Group on Tuesday that many chamber members want a more modern airport that will appeal to businesses.

The Kansas City Star reports Heeter told the group that KCI lacks restaurants, shops and ample restrooms that corporate executives are accustomed to finding in other big-city airports.

Several Kansas City residents have said they oppose the idea of an expensive new airport terminal. Preliminary estimates are that a new terminal, close parking garage and other features could cost $1.2 billion.

The advisory group expects to issue its recommendations in April.