KC Businessman Named UM Curator

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Blunt appointed Kansas City businessman Warren Erdman to the University of Missouri Board of Curators on Friday. Erdman, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the Kansas City Southern Railway, was chief of staff for Republican U.S. Sen. Kit Bond and co-chairman of Blunt's commission that recommended how to make state government more efficient. Erdman replaces curator Angela Bennett of Kansas City, whose term expires next Monday. The Missouri Senate still needs to vote on Erdman's nomination.