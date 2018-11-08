KC Chemical Plant Plans to Rebuild

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Chemcentral Corporation says the explosions and fire that swept its Kansas City plant left well over $1 million in damage. The company officials say it plans to rebuild the plant, which is reduced to a pile of smoldering rubble after a series of explosions and a massive fire Wednesday afternoon. Residents evacuated as the fire raged are still waiting to be allowed back to their homes. An investigation is being conducted by local, state and federal officials. Fire Chief Smokey Dyer said early indications are that some type of chemical was released in the plant and ignited, setting off additional explosions.