KC Chief to watch vs. the Patriots

COLUMBIA - This week's Kansas City 'Chief to Watch' for in fantasy football is Darwin Thompson.

Thompson is likely to see an expanded role in the offense this week due to Darrell Williams being placed on the injured reserve this week, Damien Williams nursing an injury and according to Andy Reid, LeSean McCoy isn't "getting any younger, so it’s my responsibility to manage him as best I can".

Last week, Thompson saw his first real action of the season as he stepped into the game and carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards and scored his first touchdown.

Thompson is a rookie out of Utah State who impressed in college with an average of 6.8 yards per carry, which was in the 91st percentile.

The Chiefs' match up this week isn't the easiest to pick from, because the Patriots are one of the top defenses in the league.

On the other side of the field, one Patriot to watch out for is James White.

White saw 22 touches last week with 14 carries and eight catches on 11 targets. The Chiefs are also at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to run defense, which gives White plenty of opportunities to rack up points this week.

Jordan Alejandre is an analyst for dailyfantasyinsider.com.