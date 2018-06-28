KC Chiefs Lineup

It appears the kansas city chiefs starting quarterback next season will either be veteran damon huard or second year man brodie croyle. Trent green remains with the team, but has made it clear he wants to be traded, and he's not backing down from that demand.VerbatimOc..."awkward for everybody"While trent green remains a chief, at least for now, the team had traded away kicker lawrence tynes. The chiefs dealt tynes to the new york giants for future consdierations.Tynes kicked in 48 regular season games and one playoff game in three years with kansas city. He made 78 percent of his field goal attempts. The chiefs could trade tynes because they selected ucla kicker justin medlock in the fifth round of last month's nfl draft.