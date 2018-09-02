KC City Council Considers Changing Red Light Law

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The City Council in Kansas City is considering changes to the city's red-light camera law that will try to address concerns raised in a recent Missouri Court of Appeals ruling.

The City Council's Public Safety Committee endorsed the changes Monday. The Kansas City Star reports that if the council approves the proposed changes, the new law would take effect 10 days after that and red-light camera enforcement could resume. The proposed change involves allowing the vehicle's owner to tell the court whether someone else was driving at the time.

Kansas City had to stop writing red-light camera tickets on Nov. 6 after the appeals panel voided the red-light camera law in the St. Louis suburb, Ellisville. Kansas City's law is similar to the Ellisville law.