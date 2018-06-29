KC City Council Oks Streetcar Study

KANSAS CITY - The City Council in Kansas City has approved studying several corridors as the next phases for a city streetcar system.

The Kansas City Star reports the city council approved the study Thursday. The evaluation, which should be completed by April, would set the stage to build the next eight to 10 miles of streetcar line over the next decade.

City officials say any streetcar system would be part of a larger transportation network that would also be linked together by buses.

A 10-mile streetcar expansion is projected to cost up to $400 million, and the funding method hasn't been set. Leaders hope federal and state dollars and other money could provide half the cost. Local dollars may have to cover up to 50 percent of the cost.