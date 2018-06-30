KC City Hall Evacuated After Bomb Threat
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The City Hall in Kansas City has been evacuated because of a bomb threat.
Police on Tuesday morning also closed streets around City Hall and have been sweeping the building after someone called to say a bomb was placed in the building Monday afternoon.
The Kansas City Star reports the threat was called in about 8:30 a.m. in the middle of public testimony about the future of Kansas City International Airport. The meeting will resume in two weeks.
The building sweep is expected to take about an hour.
