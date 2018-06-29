KC colleges to receive $5M for training

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City's Metropolitan Community College system is receiving $5 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to prepare American workers for high-tech, high-skill jobs.

The money comes from a program funded with fees paid by employers to bring foreign workers to the U.S. on temporary visas. The program is intended to help reduce companies' need for foreign workers by preparing Americans for highly skilled work.

The Kansas City colleges will use the grant to help pay the salaries of new employees receiving on-the-job training in engineering and information technology.