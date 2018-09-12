KC Company Gets $1.3M Loan Through Mo. Program

JEFFERSON CITY - A Kansas City company that makes parts for wind turbines, vehicles and locomotives has received a $1.3 million loan through a state program.

Missouri state Treasurer Clint Zweifel says Gasket Engineering has used the loan to buy a new building and expand, adding 10 workers to a staff of 116. The treasurer's office says the company will save $105,000 in interest costs over the next five years.

The loan was made through Missouri's linked deposit program. Gasket Engineering ships parts throughout North America and to Asia, Europe and South America.