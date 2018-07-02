KC Company Gets Springfield Pump Contract

All three regular pumps at the Stockton Lake station have failed over the past few months, in the driest year in Springfield in more than 50 years. City Utilities' two reservoir lakes are at 69% of capacity. A 50-percent level would trigger mandatory conservation. Officials say that even with the restoration of 14 million gallons of water a day through the Stockton-to-Springfield pipeline, customers should continue to conserve water. Lee Mathews Equipment of Kansas City has contracted with the city to do the work, and expects to have the barge and temporary pumps in place in two to three weeks.