KC Council Considering Blocking Citizens' Vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Council is discussing a resolution that would stop a November vote aimed at preventing a plant in the city from manufacturing parts for nuclear weapons.

A group called the KC Peace Planters gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot. The group wants the plant in south Kansas City to manufacture some type of environmentally friendly component, such as wind energy parts.

A majority of the council is sponsoring a resolution that would decline to put the issue on the ballot. The council is expected to debate the resolution Aug. 17-18.

The Kansas City Star reports the resolution contends that the proposed ballot measure is unconstitutional.

A spokeswoman for the petitioners says the group is prepared to go to court to force a public vote.