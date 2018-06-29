KC Council Delays Curfew Vote

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A Kansas City Council Committee has postponed a decision on whether Kansas City should adopt a daytime curfew for students.

The Kansas City Star reports that (http://bit.ly/yti57R ) that the school district and police asked for the law to help them combat truancy and juvenile delinquency.

Home school parents argued against the curfew, saying there's no evidence curfews alleviate crime and a curfew could present problems for homeschoolers who are out during daytime. The committee postponed a decision Wednesday until March 21.

The current proposal would prohibit children from loitering unsupervised in a public place from 30 minutes after school starts to 30 minutes before school ends. Violators would be taken to school, placed with a parent or taken to a location until a parent or guardian could be found.