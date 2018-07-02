KC District Plans Meetings to Promote Positives

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The recently unaccredited Kansas City School District has open houses planned this weekend at 18 sites to promote efforts to make improvements. After test scores failed to improve, the Missouri State Board of Education voted in September to revoke the accreditation for the district, effective January 1st. State law gives the district more than two years to regain accreditation before it could face a state takeover. Several proposals have been introduced in the Legislature, including one proposal that would allow state education officials to set a quicker timeline for intervening in failing Missouri school districts. The Kansas City district says in a news release that the open houses will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Principals and school leaders will be available to answer questions.