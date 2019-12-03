KC District Seeks to Track Down Missing Students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An unaccredited Kansas City school district is trying to locate its missing students as it seeks to reduce the number of them considered dropouts.

The district is asking volunteers to track down students during next week's spring break. The volunteers will call and visit the homes of departed students and review enrollment and transfer data from surrounding school districts.

The district said improving its dropout numbers is crucial in its bid to regain the accreditation it lost in January.

State figures show the district's graduation rate dropped to 50 percent in 2011, down from 65 percent the previous year after the federal government required states to calculate the dropout figure a new way. If districts can't track what happens to their students, the graduation rate is lowered.