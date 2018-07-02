KC District Seeks to Turnaround Struggling School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City School District is working to turn around a secondary school has faced a rash of fights and fires since a massive consolidation effort more than doubled its enrollment.

Police went to the Southwest Early College Campus on 84 days from August to a particularly disruptive day last month when the school was evacuated twice and eventually dismissed an hour early. Because of the problems, the district now has a security staff of 18 and is speeding up the installation of security cameras near fire alarms. The district also is splitting the school into three academies. It's placing the early college program that helps students graduate with college credits on one floor. And it's adding a program focused on helping struggling students catch up and another focused on students interested in health and science careers.