KC Downtown Benefiting From Back-to-Back Hoops

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Downtown Kansas City has been benefiting from back-to-back waves of basketball. Just a couple of days after serving as host for 120,000 people over the four-day run of the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament, the Sprint Center is now gearing up for the NCAA basketball tournament.

Nick Benjamin, executive director of the Power & Light District, told The Kansas City Star that the crowds for the Big 12 tournament and St. Patrick's Day were the biggest in the five-year history of the entertainment district. Now college basketball fans from several states are expected back in Kansas City as the second and third rounds of the NCAA tournament get under way later this week.