KC drug trafficker sentenced to life in prison

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 34-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in federal prison without parole for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that led to one man's death.

Timothy L. Kirlin was sentenced Tuesday and ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution for funeral costs. Prosecutors say he and 48-year-old co-defendant Matthew Davis of Kansas City were found guilty in April of participating in a conspiracy to distribute 1,000 grams or more of heroin and cocaine.

Prosecutors say Kirlin traveled to Dallas to pick up wholesale amounts of heroin and other drugs to resell in the Kansas City area. Davis was among the conspirators who received heroin and cocaine from Kirlin to distribute.

Joshua Webb bought some of Kirlin's heroin in March 2002 and died from it.