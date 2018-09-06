KC Fed Reserve Investigate Package

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City fire officials say an employee at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City was taken to a hospital after reporting breathing problems after opening a package that was later determined to be harmless.

Fire Department spokesman James Garrett says hazmat crews were called to the building when the employee reported breathing difficulties after opening the package in the cash processing area Thursday.

Garrett says that employee and three others were put through a decontamination process, and only the employee who opened the package was taken to a hospital. Garrett didn't know the employee's condition. He says crews found mold in the package, and turned the scene over to federal authorities.

Federal Reserve spokesman Bill Medley says the bank later determined the substance in the package wasn't hazardous.