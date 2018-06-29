KC gears of for holiday lighting tradition

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Royals' left-fielder Alex Gordon will flip the switch that lights up Kansas City's Country Club Plaza on Thanksgiving night.

Gordon will be accompanied by Kansas City GM Dayton Moore. The annual event attracts tens of thousands of people to the upscale shopping and dining district, where several blocks of buildings will be outlined in holiday lights through Jan. 18.

A local celebrity gets the honor each year of flipping the switch. Musical performances also will be part of Thursday night's festivities.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.]