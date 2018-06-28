KC Gears Up For Holiday Lighting Tradition

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Actor and comedian Rob Riggle will flip the switch that lights up Kansas City's Country Club Plaza on Thanksgiving night.

The annual event attracts tens of thousands of people to the upscale shopping and dining district, where several blocks of buildings will be outlined in holiday lights through Jan. 12.

A local celebrity gets the honor each year of flipping the switch with help from a child chosen at random from the crowd.

Riggle grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kan., and graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and the University of Kansas.

Musical performances and fireworks will also be part of Thursday night's festivities.