KC Gets About $1.5M for Early Childhood Facilities

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has announced that nearly $1.5 million is being awarded through a new early childhood grant program to build and renovate two Kansas City preschool facilities.

Nixon made the announcement Friday at Woodland Early Learning Community School, which is receiving $488,000 for renovations. The Kansas City district and the nonprofit Kansas City Freedom Schools Initiative operate the newly reopened school.

A second nonprofit, the Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center, will receive a $1 million grant to build a 28,000-square-foot early childhood education facility.

The money is part of $10 million in community development block grants and tax credits that are being awarded through the new Missouri Smart Start initiative. Nixon said other grant recipients will be announced soon.