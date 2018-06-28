KC Girl to be Flooded With Love on 11th Birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Kansas City girl who allegedly was locked in a closet for years will be flooded with happy wishes from around the world when she celebrates her 11th birthday.

The girl weighed only 32 pounds when she was found locked in the closet five weeks ago. Prosecutors say her mother kept her in the closet for years.

The Kansas City Star reports the girl's story has touched people around the world. When she turns 11 Wednesday, the girl will receive at least 400 cards, school supplies, coloring books and toys. She'll also receive a new bike and a birthday party.

The girl's mother, Jacole Prince, and her boyfriend, Marcus Benson are both facing charges in the case.