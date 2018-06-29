KC Holding Mail-In Vote On Downtown Streetcars

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Several hundred people in downtown Kansas City have the chance to vote in an upcoming election that doesn't require going to the polls.



The Jackson County court administrator's office has mailed out ballots to nearly 700 registered voters in downtown Kansas City who qualified to vote on a $100 million downtown streetcar system. The 697 voters have to mail their ballots back to the court by Dec. 11 in the unusual mail-in election.



The Kansas City Star reports that voters approved the streetcar district boundaries in another mail-in election this summer. Now voters get to decide whether to approve specific tax increases within those boundaries to help pay for the streetcars.



The proposed 2-mile starter line from River Market to Union Station could open in 2015.