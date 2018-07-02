KC Hoping Earlier Curfew Stems Problems on Plaza

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City's mayor says a shooting at a well-known, upscale dining and shopping district last weekend convinced him that something needed to be done to keep unsupervised young people out of the area late at night.

Bodyguards pushed Mayor Sly James into a flower bed at the Country Club Plaza when the shots rang out last Saturday. Three teenagers were shot, but their wounds weren't considered life-threatening. The mayor, who was visiting the district in response to complaints about youths congregating, was not hurt.

The problems have led city officials to impose a strict curfew at the Plaza and four other entertainment districts through the end of September.

Some are criticizing the move, saying it shows city leaders are more concerned about keeping affluent areas safe than poorer ones.