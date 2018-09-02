KC House Explodes

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A house in the north part of Kansas City, near the Riverside line, exploded yesterday as authorities investigated a suspected methamphetamine lab. Investigators say a man and woman who fled the fiery scene were arrested nearby. Authorities were executing an arrest warrant at the house. Officers got no answer when they knocked on the door.

Police say a man appeared behind the home and shot at officers. None of the officers were injured. The explosion occurred during the commotion. The man with the gun fled in a vehicle. Officers arrested him after chasing him down, first by car and then on foot. A woman also was taken into custody.