KC Light Rail Funding Down

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A new report says Kansas City's voter-approved light-rail plan faces a funding shortfall of a $0.5 billion, give or take $30 million or more. And that's even if the federal government pays half of the construction costs, says the report by Kansas City engineering firm HNTB. The report was presented to the city council's Transportation Committee today. The proposed 27-mile line would run from the city zoo to Kansas City International Airport. Kansas City Area Transportation Authority head Mark Huffer says the money's just not there to meet the plan approved by voters last November. The full council will discuss a response to an initiative petition seeking to repeal the plan.