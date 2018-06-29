KC man charged with aiming laser at helicopter

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 24-year-old Kansas City man is facing a federal charge accusing him of aiming a laser pointer at a Kansas City Police Department helicopter last fall.

The U.S. attorney's office in Kansas City says Jordan Clarence Rogers was charged in a federal grand jury indictment on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he aimed the beam of a laser pointer at the helicopter on Oct. 8.

It was unclear Tuesday afternoon whether Rogers had obtained an attorney.