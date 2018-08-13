KC man convicted of home invasion, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been found guilty of multiple charges in a home invasion last fall in which one person was shot multiple times but survived.

The Kansas City Star reports 26-year-old Marlyn Standifer was convicted Thursday of attempted first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and two counts of armed criminal action. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 10.

A man who was shot during the attempted robbery testified that Standifer approached him with a gun on Sept. 20 and ordered him to knock on a neighbor's door. The witness said Standifer and two accomplices made it inside the house but fled after a man who lived there started shooting at them.

The witness was hit by four bullets during the exchange of gunfire.