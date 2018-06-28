KC Man Found Guilty in Woman's Drug Deal Death

KANSAS CITY(AP) - A Kansas City man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman during a drug transaction in December 2010.

The Kansas City Star reports a Jackson County jury on Wednesday convicted 21-year-old Carlton Manuel Jr. of second-degree felony murder and armed criminal action.

Denise R. Peterson was shot in the head as the car in which she was riding drove away from a drug deal. Manuel was tracked down through Peterson's cellphone records.

Prosecutors say Manuel told investigators someone else in the car with him had fired the shots that killed the woman. He was charged with murder because the killing occurred during the commission of a felony drug crime.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.