KC Man Grows Pot Garden

2007 The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say a garden hose and a trail of residue led them to a suspected marijuana grower. Officers who found a hidden garden of 8- to 10-foot pot plants had left the scene for backup, and when they returned the plants had been uprooted and the hose was gone. But they followed a trail of marijuana and spotted the hose rolled up behind the suspect's house. 27-year-old Allen Kinney was arrested and faces several felonies, including possession with intent to deliver. Police said they found 170 pot plants around the house, some of them hanging from rafters in the garage. A search also turned up growing equipment, several firearms, a bulletproof vest and $4,400 cash.