KC Man Pleads Guilty to Trail Attacks

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 24-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to attacking two women along a Kansas City walking trail.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday that James D. Kemp pleaded guilty to eight felony counts stemming from the attacks at or near the Trolley Trail in south Kansas City. The charges stem from separate attacks in June and July 2011.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 13. Kemp faces up to 30 years in prison on the charges, which include forcible sodomy, kidnapping and armed criminal action.