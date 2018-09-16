KC Man Pleads Not Guilty in Killings of 2 Women

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City man has pleaded not guilty in the killings of two prostitutes whose bodies were found posed on the sides of rural Missouri roads nearly a year apart.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old Derek Richardson entered the plea Tuesday in Clay County Circuit Court. He in being held on $2 million bond, facing two counts each of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Prosecutors said Richardson killed 40-year-old Tamara Sparks and 24-year-old Nicoleone Reed during sex acts. He is accused of dumping one body along a secluded Kansas City road in October 2011 and the second body in August in Kearney.

Court documents say he told investigators "in great detail" how he killed the two women, and that he wanted to slay others.