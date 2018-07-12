KC Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Murder

KANSAS CITY - A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing a Kansas City businessman.

Andre Broadus was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison in the May 2011 shooting death of 50-year-old David Bledsoe, owner of Bledsoe's Rental.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office says in a release that Broadus was convicted in October of second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action in Bledsoe's death.

Another defendant, Anthony Britton, was sentenced earlier to 25 years for second-degree murder and other charges in Bledsoe's death.

Prosecutors said the two men were trying to rob the business when they shot Bledsoe, who chased the men until he collapsed.