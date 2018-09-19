KC Man Who Walked Away From Assisted Living Center Found Dead

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating the death of a 75-year-old man who was found dead after walking away from his assisted living facility.

Police say George Macias, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease, left from Cherry Hills Nursing Home early Sunday. His body was found after about nine hours of searching in a ravine behind a home.

Macias' family said he could have easily become disorientated in Sunday's 100-degree heat.

KSHB-TV reports the man's son said Macias wore an ankle monitor to alert nursing home staff if he left the building. Doug Macias said the monitor worked in the past, but apparently malfunctioned this time.