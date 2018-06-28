KC Mayor's Son Accused in Bar Fight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The son of Kansas City Mayor Sly James has surrendered to police after accusations that he punched a woman in the face outside a bar.

Police spokesman Darin Snapp says 23-year-old Kyle James turned himself in around 9 p.m. Monday night on a municipal assault charge stemming from an altercation Thursday near the city's Westport entertainment district. Police say he posted a $500 bond.

Mayoral spokesman Danny Rotert described the situation as a "difficult time for all involved" but said the mayor has no immediate plans to publicly address the case.

In late June, Kyle James was handcuffed in downtown Kansas City after making a scene in a restaurant and leaving without paying the bill. Authorities said James later threatened to have a responding officer fired.