KC Medical School Considering Joplin for Satellite
JOPLIN - The Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences is considering a possible satellite campus in Joplin.
Two people from the school were in Joplin last week to meet with city leaders and scout possible locations. Lisa Cambridge, spokeswoman for the school, says a decision will be made in April.
Joplin officials say the medical school visited Missouri Southern State University and met with city and business leaders.
The medical school has discussed opening a Joplin campus in the past. The talks were derailed in 2010 after a dispute involving the school's president and board.
The Joplin Globe reports a developer told the city council that a medical school could add $50 million a year to Joplin's economy.
