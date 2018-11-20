KC Mom Pleads Guilty to Keeping Girl in Closet

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty to abusing her 10-year-old daughter, who was found in a locked closet in 2012.

The woman entered the plea Tuesday to felony child abuse, child endangerment and assault charges. The Associated Press is not naming her to protect the child's identity. The woman will be sentenced April 25 and prosecutors have agreed to seek no more than 20 years in prison.

The emaciated girl was found in the closet in June 2012. She weighed just 32 pounds, and told authorities she hadn't been allowed to eat for days and hadn't attended school since kindergarten.

The Kansas City Star reports the woman told a judge Monday that she was pleading guilty because she believed the state's case was strong enough to convict her.