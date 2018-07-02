KC Nonprofit Pays Federal Fine

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Kansas City nonprofit political organization has paid a $45,000 civil penalty for not complying with campaign contribution limits. The Federal Election Commission said the organization, Freedom Inc., received and made contributions during Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's 2004 run for Congress but did not report them. The organization accepted at least $90,000 and spent $45,000 for newspaper and radio advertisements, yard signs, voter guides and other materials supporting Cleaver's election. Freedom Inc. also spent $20,000 on Get Out The Vote activities.