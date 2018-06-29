KC Officer Fatally Shoots Man Who Won't Drop Gun

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who refused to drop his weapon following a foot chase downtown.

The Kansas City Star reports police responded to a report of something being stolen around 3 a.m. Sunday near 13th Street and Grand Avenue.

Police say they began chasing the suspect, who pulled out a gun when they approached him. The officer shot him when he refused to put it down.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital and the officer is on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

It's the second officer-involved shooting in the metro area this weekend. A Kansas City, Kan., officer shot a motorist who pinned her between two cars Saturday, but neither she nor the suspect was seriously injured.