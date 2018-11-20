KC Officers Overcome by Meth Fumes at Death Scene

KANSAS CITY - Five Kansas City police officers have been treated at area hospitals after being overcome by fumes from a meth lab in an apartment where they were investigating a death.

The Kansas City Star reports two people at the studio apartment called police around 9:15 p.m. Sunday after they noticed their friend was dead.

Officers found a man who appeared to be sleeping on a mattress, and they believe he may have overdosed on drugs.

Five officers at the scene complained of a reaction to fumes coming from a methamphetamine lab in the apartment's bathroom and were taken to hospitals, where they were treated and released.

Meth investigators dismantled the lab and removed the hazardous chemicals. The two people at the apartment were detained for questioning.