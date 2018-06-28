KC Parks Board Warns of Effects of Cuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Members of Kansas City's parks board say proposed cuts of $5 million will devastate parks and community centers. Board members told the City Council on Thursday that the cuts could mean closed pools, minimal tree trimming and few repairs to community centers, among other things.

The Kansas City Star reports that the City Council has to adopt a budget next month.

Parks board members also point out that park staffing has already dropped by 170 positions, a 35 percent reduction since 2000. They also say the elimination of the greenhouse has left some park landscaping in poor shape.

City Manager Troy Schulte said finding $2 million for parks will require cuts from some other worthy department, and there's no easy source for those funds.

(Photo courtesy of KCMO.org)