KC police Investigate 3 Homicides in 2 Days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating the city's third shooting death in two days.

A 27-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon inside a car on the city's east side. Police identified him Monday as Antwan Wooden and said he had been shot several times.

Also on Sunday, police were called to an apartment in south-central Kansas City around 10:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at a hospital a short time later.

The city's 108th homicide of the year was reported Monday afternoon when a woman found her husband's body outside an apartment building. That man had also been shot.