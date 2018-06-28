KC Police Investigate Possible Murder-Suicide

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say the deaths of two people appear to be a murder-suicide.

Police say they were called to a Kansas City home Thursday night after neighbors heard gunshots. They found a man and a woman dead, both with gunshot wounds.

The woman was in her early 20s and the man was approximately 30. Their identities have not been released.