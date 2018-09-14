KC Police Look for Suspect in Couple's Deaths
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are searching for a man who shot and killed a couple as their two young children sat in a nearby vehicle.
Police say Qwentelia Vanzant and Jaron Syrus, both 25, of Blue Springs were shot Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store.
When the couple stopped at the store, they encountered people with whom they had an ongoing dispute. Police say a fight began and a man arguing with the couple shot the victims before fleeing in a vehicle.
The Kansas City Star reports the victims' 3-year-old son and Vanzant's 7-year-old daughter were inside their vehicle during the shooting. They were released to a relative after the shooting.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical... More >>
in
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Florence lumbered ashore in North Carolina with howling 90 mph winds and terrifying storm surge... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia investigation as... More >>
in
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri and her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley, will meet in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night on Route B south of East Brown... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University students, faculty and staff came together for a prayer vigil to mourn three deaths in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 160 Missouri electric cooperative linemen will be on the road Friday heading for South Carolina.... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a gang member from Springfield was sentenced to 25 years in prison without... More >>
in
MEXICO - A policy at Mexico Middle School helped staff find a gun in a student's backpack Wednesday. Students... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is preparing to deploy to North Carolina ahead of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- Thursday morning the Public Works and Planning Committee decided to host the 2019 Salute to Veterans Memorial... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Food and Drug Administration announced last Wednesday electronic cigarette manufacturers have 2 months to prove their products... More >>
in