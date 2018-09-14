KC Police Look for Suspect in Couple's Deaths

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are searching for a man who shot and killed a couple as their two young children sat in a nearby vehicle.

Police say Qwentelia Vanzant and Jaron Syrus, both 25, of Blue Springs were shot Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store.

When the couple stopped at the store, they encountered people with whom they had an ongoing dispute. Police say a fight began and a man arguing with the couple shot the victims before fleeing in a vehicle.

The Kansas City Star reports the victims' 3-year-old son and Vanzant's 7-year-old daughter were inside their vehicle during the shooting. They were released to a relative after the shooting.