KC Police Looking for Murder Suspect

Police filed charges in Jackson County Circuit Court on Wednesday against John Parker of Kansas City. He's accused in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jerald Clark on September 30 at a Kansas City home. Police said a fingerprint left in abandoned car led them to charge Parker. Two other people in the house were also shot, including a pregnant woman who later lost her child and had to have her right leg amputated because of her injuries. Parker is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.