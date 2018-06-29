KC Police Offer Breath Tests to Bar Patrons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Lines of drinkers wait on a weekend night to have their intoxication levels checked and it doesn't have anything to do with a sobriety checkpoint.

Kansas City police allowed drinkers to measure their blood-alcohol content at a Waldo bar Friday night as part of a new program that could be expanded if the effort gets good reviews.

The Kansas City Star reports some of those who showed up at Tanner's Bar and Grill were shocked when they saw how high their alcohol levels were, even though they didn't feel intoxicated.

Supporters say the program gives people a chance to learn in a controlled manner how even a few drinks can send them over the state's legal limit to drive, before they find out the hard way.