KC Police Say 3 People Killed in Crash on I-29

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City police say three people, including two 13-year-olds, have been killed in a crash on Interstate 29 that closed a southbound stretch of the highway. Police say an adult also was killed and two other people suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened around noon Saturday near the Waukomis exit.

A police dispatcher told The Associated Press the victims were on their way back from a baseball game. The identities of the victims haven't been released pending notification of relatives.